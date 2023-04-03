The Other Art Fair is back and bigger in 2023, and it features Maianbar artist Hayley Freeman.
From May 11-14 the event is on at The Cutaway at Barangaroo, Sydney. It is a popular international art fair for independent artists.
The Other Art fair continues its mission to reframe art, and how it's enjoyed; offering a fair that's inclusive, evocative, and inspiring, with a vibrant program of features, workshops, immersive installations, DJs - and a fully stocked bar.
It prides itself on providing a unique platform for artists to connect with art enthusiasts, collectors and trade professionals. The fair's purpose-driven approach enables up-and-coming artists to showcase their work without the need for gallery representation on both a national and international stage in a highly competitive market.
The Other Art Fair Sydney is excited to announce the release of the Artist List. The list features a diverse group of more than 120 emerging and established Australian-based artists, including Freeman, who will all be on hand at the fair in May to chat about their art and buy directly from.
Freeman will be showcasing her native Australian works alongside Nkosi Ndlovu's surreal collages, Franca Turrin's NFT photography, Madi Whyte's oversized sculptures, Zoe Milah DeJesus' abstract paintings and many more.
"I am excited to showcase the beauty of the shire in my carefully curated collection which takes us through a journey of seasons and will capture the spirit of Australia," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.