St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News
What's on

Maianbar artist Hayley Freeman features in The Other Art Fair 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 3 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sample of Freeman's work. Picture supplied
A sample of Freeman's work. Picture supplied

The Other Art Fair is back and bigger in 2023, and it features Maianbar artist Hayley Freeman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.