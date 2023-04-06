At his mother's funeral, Mortdale's Joel Harwood started off his speech holding a dirty basket of laundry.
"Two weeks before Mum died, she had bought me my first washing machine," he said. "She would still do my washing until the end...I'm a self described mummy's boy. I said I was looking for someone to do my washing moving forward."
The 39-year-old made the 300 or so mourners laugh, with a knowing smile that his mum, Kay Harwood, would appreciate his wit.
Kay who lived at Mortdale, passed away in October 2022 after a 10-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 70 and had four children and five grandchildren.
In that time she continued to work as a nurse at St George Private Hospital, despite going through several surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.
"I think she lived so long because of work. Mum never admitted how much pain she was in. She continued to look after everyone else and never admitted defeat," Joel said.
Her disease sadly caught up with her. Earlier that year, in January, Joel's father also died of cancer.
"Everyone was in bright coloured shirts at Mum's funeral because her favourite place was Hawaii," Joel said. "She went there about 20 times."
Joel has launched a GoFundMe campaign, to give back to the community that helped Kay through her toughest times, with half the funds being donated to nurses who supported her, and the other half to Ovarian Cancer Australia.
"I think everyone is aware of cancer, so it's not just about creating awareness. We wanted to go on a local level - with the nurses mum worked with and cared for her in her last weeks," he said.
Family friend Brett Hagan, Joel's 'godbrother', is also supporting the cause, by shaving his beard which he has been growing since 2013.
