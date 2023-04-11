Unfortunately I have been spending a lot of time at Sutherland Hospital recently. Upfront, I have to say the staff do the best they can in very difficult circumstances.
I was horrified though, to find my mother had to share a room with two gentleman.
Imagine your mum, sister, daughter, aunt, partner or friend...they are very ill and need hospital care. They are not frocked up with their best bra and undies. Then look across the ward - they are sharing with male patients, who frankly didn't seem to care about what my mum had to endure.
Are you nervous they are there at night alone with your mum? Seriously, if this government thinks this is good enough, we are living in a third world country.
Photo opportunities for our local members do not equal good health care. Sutherland needs more staff so they can open more beds. Public hospitals need our support.
Dominique Passmore, Heathcote East.
RESPONSE from a South Eastern Sydney Local Health District spokesperson:
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District is committed to ensuring all patients, families, and carers feel welcome, safe, and respected at our facilities. Every reasonable effort is made to provide same gender accommodation.
However, there are some circumstances where providing same gender accommodation is not always possible as clinical need must be prioritised.
This can happen in critical care, short stay units and high-risk observation rooms, where decisions to allow mixed gender accommodation are always made in the best interests of patients to ensure they receive the care they need.
However, when same gender accommodation is not immediately available, transfer to a same gender room or bay occurs as soon as possible, if clinically appropriate.
All our hospitals provide safe, high-quality care to everyone in the community who needs it, and we thank our skilled and dedicated staff who deliver that patient-centred care every day.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
