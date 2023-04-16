Ellen Dimanoski was about two years old when what were suspected to be usual toddler bumps on her head, were not healing.
"I had fallen over a few times as a kid does, but the bumps stayed for years," she said. "Some looked like mosquito bites and were on my arms, legs and eyebrows."
Then more bumps started appearing on her skin, including on her face. Soon, hear she began to lose hearing in her left ear. An MRI soon revealed she had tumours growing along her spine and in her brain.
Ms Dimanoski, now 26, was a diagnosed with type 2 neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic condition whereby tumours grow on nerves within the body.
Progressive and unpredictable, NF can lead to significant health complications including deafness, blindness, physical differences, bone abnormalities, learning difficulties, chronic pain, and in 10 per cent of cases, cancer.
What confused Ms Dimanoski, who grew up at Hurstville, was that nobody in her family had the condition. She was one of the unlucky few who had the gene mutation.
"I only knew about it from Google searches," she said. "I was scared by what I read."
Doctors told her that it was a 'watch and wait' scenario, as there is no cure for NF.
"It's basically a wait to see if the tumours grow or change," she said. "I have six monthly MRI scans. They had been stable for about five years until I was 19, then they started to grow and my hearing got worse, and I was having daily migraines and dizzy spells."
Ms Dimanoski has surgery on her brain to relieve the pressure, and although her headaches went away, she lost complete hearing in her left ear. She estimates she has about "12 or 15" tumours along her spine.
"They aren't causing too many problems," she said. "Sometimes I get tingling pain in my legs. Unless things get bad, that's when they will want to act."
She said it was also a mentally challenging journey. "My anxiety went through the roof and I was scared for my future," the social worker said. "I had periods of hopelessness. But I studied psychology to try to understand my body and mind better, as a way to accept it.
"It's a chronic condition where you're constantly on edge. I'm constantly adjusting to changes on what my new normal is. I think it's made me more resilient."
In the past couple of years, Ms Dimanoski was on a trial drug called bevacuzimab, which was listed on the PBS in 2022. "It tried to stabilise the tumours," she said. "My hearing returned in my right ear but it took a large toll on my body. I'm talking about new treatments with my doctors which makes me feel grateful about the future."
Although it is one of the most common genetic neurological conditions in Australia, NF it is poorly underfunded.
"We are nowhere near a cure for NF, recent developments in treatment options have proven promising in slowing the development of some tumours but are limited in terms of accessibility and most are still in the trial phases," Chief Executive Officer of the Children's Tumour Foundation (CTF) Leanne Dib, said.
As part of NF Awareness Month in May, the CTF aims to make further investments into life-changing research through the launch of a new virtual fundraising challenge, Steps Towards a Cure, which is free to register across Australia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
