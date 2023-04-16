St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health

Young woman's battle with genetic condition type 2 neurofibromatosis

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dimanoski has learnt to live with a genetic condition, for which there is no cure and treatment is limited. Picture supplied
Ellen Dimanoski has learnt to live with a genetic condition, for which there is no cure and treatment is limited. Picture supplied

Ellen Dimanoski was about two years old when what were suspected to be usual toddler bumps on her head, were not healing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.