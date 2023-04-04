St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos from 2022 event: Cronulla Easter Show to be held in mall over four days

Updated April 4 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up to 40,000 people are expected at the Cronulla Easter Show, which will once again be held over four days, starting on Good Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.