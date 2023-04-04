Up to 40,000 people are expected at the Cronulla Easter Show, which will once again be held over four days, starting on Good Friday.
The show will operate from 10am to 4pm each day.
According to organisers, Cronulla Plaza (the mall) will be "turned into an Easter wonderland, showcasing some of the best food and merchandise stalls from local and abroad, kids' rides, colourful and extravagant roving stilt walkers, jugglers and performers".
"With pony rides and an amazing animal farm, kids and families will have so much to do while making their way through the Plaza," the statement says.
"There is something for everyone a this year's show.
"The Easter Show is proudly supported by Sutherland Shire Council, and the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce welcome the event to Cronulla.
"The event gives local businesses in Cronulla a huge economic boost.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was thrilled to support the Easter Show, "which will see one of our most popular community areas come alive with vibrant festive entertainment".
"We know residents appreciate lively community celebrations, particularly those which enhance our town centres, so we're looking forward to seeing a great turn out of people from all over the community to celebrate the event and provide a welcome boost of visitors to local businesses in this area."
Last year's show was declared a "phenomenal" success.
