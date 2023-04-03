Rockdale MP Steve Kamper will have a swag of responsibilities as a minister in the Minns government.
Mr Kamper has been appointed Minister for Small Business, Minister for Lands and Property, Minister for Multiculturalism and Minister for Sport
Premier Chris Minns announced his reduced cabinet of 22 ministers on Tuesday.
Mr Minns has not added any portfolios to his role as Premier.
For the first time in NSW history, 50 per cent of the cabinet (excluding the Premier) are women.
In other firsts in NSW politics, a woman will hold the position of Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council (Penny Sharpe) and the portfolios of Energy (Sharpe), Police (Catley), Regional NSW (Moriarty), Finance (Houssos) and Regional Transport (Aitchison).
For the first time in New South Wales history, an Australian Minister was sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita (Mookhey), and a NSW Minister will be sworn in on the Quran (Dib).
Penny Sharpe will take on the responsibility of Energy and Climate Change, Environment and Heritage as well as Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council.
Other key appointments include Deputy Premier Prue Car (education), Daniel Mookhey (Treasurer), Ryan Park (health), John Graham (roads) and Jo Haylen (transport).
Mr Minns said, "We have a lot of hard work in front of us, and a big responsibility, but my team and I are up to the challenge," he said.
"We have a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us - our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers.
"Our priority is to help families and households deal with the increasing cost of living, the energy crisis and to fix our schools and hospitals."
The Honourable Christopher John Minns MP
Premier
The Honourable Prudence Ann Car MP
Deputy Premier
Minister for Education and Early Learning
Minister for Western Sydney
The Honourable Penelope Gail Sharpe MLC
Minister for Climate Change
Minister for Energy
Minister for the Environment
Minister for Heritage
The Honourable John Graham MLC
Special Minister of State
Minister for Roads
Minister for the Arts
Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy
Minister for Jobs and Tourism
The Honourable Daniel Mookhey MLC
Treasurer
The Honourable Ryan John Park MP
Minister for Health
Minister for Regional Health
Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast
The Honourable Joanna Elizabeth Haylen MP
Minister for Transport
The Honourable Paul Scully MP
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces
The Honourable Sophie Cotsis MP
Minister for Industrial Relations
Minister for Work Health and Safety
The Honourable Yasmin Maree Catley MP
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism
The Honourable Jihad Dib MP
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government
Minister for Emergency Services
Minister for Youth Justice
The Honourable Kate Rebecca Washington MP
Minister for Families and Communities
Minister for Disability Inclusion
The Honourable Michael John Daley MP
Attorney General
The Honourable Tara Moriarty MLC
Minister for Agriculture
Minister for Regional New South Wales
Minister for Western New South Wales
The Honourable Ron Hoenig MP
Minister for Local Government
Vice-President of the Executive Council
The Honourable Courtney Houssos MLC
Minister for Finance
Minister for Natural Resources
The Honourable Stephen Kamper MP
Minister for Small Business
Minister for Lands and Property
Minister for Multiculturalism
Minister for Sport
The Honourable Rose Jackson MLC
Minister for Water
Minister for Housing
Minister for Homelessness
Minister for Mental Health
Minister for Youth
Minister for the North Coast
The Honourable Anoulack Chanthivong MP
Minister for Better Regulation and Fair Trading
Minister for Industry and Trade
Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology
Minister for Corrections
The Honourable Timothy Carson Crakanthorp MP
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education
Minister for the Hunter
The Honourable David Robert Harris MP
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty
Minister for Gaming and Racing
Minister for Veterans
Minister for Medical Research
Minister for the Central Coast
The Honourable Jodie Elizabeth Harrison MP
Minister for Women
Minister for Seniors
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
The Honourable Jennifer Kathleen Aitchison MP
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads
PARLIAMENTARY OFFICE HOLDERS
The Honourable Penelope Gail Sharpe MLC
Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council
The Honourable John Graham MLC
Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council
The Honourable Ron Hoenig MP
Leader of the Government in the Legislative Assembly
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
