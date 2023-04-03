St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Letter to the Editor: Sutherland Shire Historical Society concerned over proposed Cronulla development

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photomontage of the proposed development in Gerrale Street, Cronulla. Picture DA
Photomontage of the proposed development in Gerrale Street, Cronulla. Picture DA

Letter to the Editor

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.