Letter to the Editor
Sutherland Shire Historical Society is concerned about this proposed development ('Units planned for iconic shops' Leader, 29 March). We believe this is probably the oldest extant building in Cronulla. In the early 20th century, it was certainly the hub of the 'village' when Gerrale Street was the main street. This was prior to 1911 before the new tram service was routed down Cronulla Street, making this the main street.
Cronulla's postal agency was located for some years in what was referred to as the 'Giddings building', and real estate agent Lance Giddings ran his business from this premises. Mrs Giddings' horse-drawn coaches, which brought visitors from Sutherland station, pulled up there daily. As surfing increased in popularity it was a vibrant and noisy scene with people, animals, dust and dirt all around. In the absence of a public hall, surfers met there in 1907 to discuss the formation of a local surf club.
The current building where the Little Italy restaurant is located was built in about 1908, and the adjoining building housing Pilgrims restaurant replaced an older single storey building in about 1912. A unique feature of this part of the building is the survival of part of the words 'Goldenia Tea' and below this the words 'furnished cottages' on the wall adjoining Little Italy. In historic photos of Gerrale Street this advertisement for 'Goldenia Tea' is clearly visible.
There is no question that this unique reminder of old Cronulla will disappear if a development on the scale proposed goes ahead. Retaining the heritage facade of the building is a lame attempt to pay lip service to our history with what is another example of overdevelopment in Cronulla.
Pauline Curby, president
Sutherland Shire Historical Society
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
