The current building where the Little Italy restaurant is located was built in about 1908, and the adjoining building housing Pilgrims restaurant replaced an older single storey building in about 1912. A unique feature of this part of the building is the survival of part of the words 'Goldenia Tea' and below this the words 'furnished cottages' on the wall adjoining Little Italy. In historic photos of Gerrale Street this advertisement for 'Goldenia Tea' is clearly visible.