Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River Youth Fest returns

The Georges River Youth Festival - GRYfest, is returning for 2023, with a series of events lined up to celebrate the youth of Georges River.
Set to be the biggest GRYfest yet, the jam-packed schedule will include a Battle of the Beats music competition, sporting clinics, player appearances, and food stalls.
GRYfest is a part of Youth Week which NSW began celebrating in 1989 and became a national event in 2000. Youth Week offers an opportunity to engage young people aged 12-24 years old in their local community as well as allowing them the opportunity to celebrate their connections.
Another event our youth can get involved with is our Intergenerational Chess Competition, which was a huge success last year in bringing community members of all ages together. It was great to see the positive interactions between players, despite any differences in ages.
Research shows that intergenerational activities have many benefits for all involved.
For older adults, it can reduce isolation, increase physical, mental and creative activity as well as improving brain function. For youth, these activities help to build teamwork skills, an understanding of aging and social skills to interact with people of different backgrounds.
There are even greater benefits for the community. Studies show that a better connection between generations results in increased sharing of spaces, facilities, and resources and, provides lots of opportunities to pass down community and life memories. It also leads to an increased satisfaction with your neighbourhood and a greater understanding of others.
I am so proud that this event is taking place again this year, I am looking forward to seeing the Georges River community come together in celebration of our youth and might even try my hand at a game of chess.
To find out more, visit Council's GRYfest page and Intergenerational Chess Competition
