St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River Youth Fest returns

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:02am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris

The Georges River Youth Festival - GRYfest, is returning for 2023, with a series of events lined up to celebrate the youth of Georges River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.