A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a man whose body was found washed up at Cronulla on March 23. Jason Peter Murphy, 39, had taken his life.
A GoFundMe page was organised by a friend of his sister Lydia, who is asking the community to support with funeral costs.
Jason was found at North Cronulla by early morning surfers.
"Jason presented himself into the hospital's mental health unit, and was admitted, " Lydia said. "He was suffering from extreme insomnia."
Lydia has also launched a petition to push for greater discharge communication between hospitals and family members of those with mental health concerns.
"When he was discharged, he said he didn't feel quite ready. But he didn't want to burden me with the call because I had recently had back surgery," she said.
"I didn't know he left hospital. The next morning I got a knock on the door from the police."
She said she was very close with her brother, who lived at Kogarah.
"Jason was a soft hearted, warm individual. He'd give the shirt off his back to anyone," she said. "He was independent and on the autism spectrum, but he was artistic, and a protective big brother. We don't have a lot of family. It was just us for a long time.
"It's a sudden type of loss I had never planned for."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.