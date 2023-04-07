St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sister of brother who lost his life hopes for community support

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:00am
Lydia Murphy with her brother Jason Peter Murphy. Picture supplied
Lydia Murphy with her brother Jason Peter Murphy. Picture supplied

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a man whose body was found washed up at Cronulla on March 23. Jason Peter Murphy, 39, had taken his life.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

