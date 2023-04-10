Elouera Surf Life Saving Club's first Pink Patrol, celebrating and inspiring women in the movement, has been hailed an outstanding success.
The event, on Sunday March 19, aimed to raise awareness about the various roles and opportunities available to females in surf lifesaving and help to empower them to build their operational capability.
About 100 girls and women from surf clubs around Bate Bay and other beaches attended.
There were talks, demonstrations and lunch in the club's Washington Lounge with Ironwoman Lizzie Welborn as guest speaker.
The participants, each wearing a Pink Patrol shirt and hat, captured attention on the beach, but they were not on duty - normal patrols were conducted during the course of the day.
North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club staged their own Pink Patrol two weeks earlier.
Fran Hannan, from the Elouera club, said the day was "an overwhelming success".
"The whole idea was to celebrate our girls and women and show there are pathways and opportunities, which can also lead on to careers," she said.
"Lizzie Welborn was inspiring. She was interviewed by Elouera's own Masters Ironwoman Laura Thurtell.
"There were 60 girls sitting on the floor and hanging on Lizzie's every word .
"Lizzie spoke about everything from being at high school and dealing with the HSC through to training and mental health and wellbeing and competing in the Nutri Nutri Grain series."
The event was sponsored by Crux Surveying and Matt Callaghan Property, who have made a three-year-commitment.
Lizzie Welborn, 24, is one of the most accomplished young athletes that surf sport has ever seen.
Lizzie qualified for her first professional series when she was just 16, making her one of the youngest competitors to ever qualify.
As a young athlete, Lizzie achieved results that take many athletes a lifetime to accomplish and has now competed in seven professional series and has claimed many prestigious titles,
In a message to participants before the day at Elouera, she wrote, "This is such an important event because it shows the strength and unity of women, while also promoting water safety and making our beaches a safer place for everyone".
Elouera SLSC has also taken another positive step with a new Inclusiveness Committee to be established.
"The committee will focus on activities to build on the club's family-friendly culture and ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or ability, feels warmly welcomed," a club statement said.
"At Elouera, we believe that everyone deserves a club where they feel respected and can pursue their dreams."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
