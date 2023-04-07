It's Sutherland meets Russia.
Valeria Baidakova, 24, will represent the shire as a NSW finalist in Miss Universe Australia 2023.
The young woman is chasing the pageant crown alongside 24 others in the state - a first for her, with no previous experience. But she hopes a bit of luck and poise will work in her favour.
The tech-savvy finalist who also works for an employment software company, is keen on boosting her self-confidence through the pageant platform.
"I thought why not give it a crack. The motivation for me is to push myself out of my comfort zone, in particular with public speaking, and I can tap into my feminine side," she said. "I'd also like to support causes including creating a sanctuary to help animals in need."
She is also undertaking a fundraising campaign for ToyBox Australia, a charity organisation committed to raising funds to support sick and disadvantaged children across Australia.
The NSW final of Miss Universe Australia is May 19.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.