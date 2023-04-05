Updated
Three independent members have been appointed to the board of The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland, providing expertise in various aspects of the operations.
They join the council's CEO, mayor and another councillor.
More independent directors have still to be chosen.
Sutherland Shire Council, at its last meeting, endorsed the selection of Olivia Ansell (live performance), Rayna Toman (accountancy - certified practicing accountant or chartered accountant) and business risk) and Amanda Oscuro (community cultural engagement and participation).
The appointment of interim director Rachel Healy, which was recommended by staff, was not supported.
The appointments were discussed in a closed session, and the resolution was unanimous.
Approval to establish the new company to run the centre was received from the Minister for Local Government in December 2022.
As sole member of the proposed new company, the council was required to select a minimum of five and a maximum of nine board members to join its inaugural Board of Governance as member appointed directors.
In February 2023, three council representatives were chosen - chief executive Manjeet Grewal, mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cr Louise Sullivan.
