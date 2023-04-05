St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Interim director of The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Rachel Healy expected to retain role

By Murray Trembath
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:32pm, first published April 5 2023 - 11:30am
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland. Picture by John Veage
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland. Picture by John Veage

Rachel Healey, who has been the interim director of the The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland during the establishment and opening phase, is expected to retain the job.

