Rachel Healey, who has been the interim director of the The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland during the establishment and opening phase, is expected to retain the job.
Her appointment has been delayed by a technicality.
Sutherland Shire Council, at its last meeting, endorsed the selection of three directors, Olivia Ansell (live performance), Rayna Toman (accountancy - certified practicing accountant or chartered accountant) and business risk) and Amanda Oscuro (community cultural engagement and participation).
Ms Healy's name was also put forward by council staff, but was not among those announced after a meeting of councillors in closed session.
It is understood that, under The Pavilion's constitution, there cannot be more than three employees or members of the council on the board at any one time.
The council had previously appointed the CEO, mayor and another councillor to the board.
Ms Healey is still a consultant to the council and, out of an abundance of caution, was deemed ineligible to be appointed at this time.
It is expected when Ms Healy's consultancy finishes, she will be added to the board.
A further two independent directors also still to be chosen. They will be people with expertise in the areas of marketing, digital technologies, communications in the arts or related fields and corporate sector or philanthropic support for the arts and creative endeavour.
Approval to establish the new company to run the centre was was received from the Minister for Local Government in December 2022.
As sole member of the proposed new company, the council was required to select a minimum of five and a maximum of nine board members to join its inaugural Board of Governance as member appointed directors.
In February 2023, three council representatives were chosen - chief executive Manjeet Grewal, mayor Carmelo Pesce and Cr Louise Sullivan.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
