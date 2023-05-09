St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Winners and losers in the federal budget

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated May 10 2023 - 7:55am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has released the budget. Illustration by David Pope
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has released the budget. Illustration by David Pope

WINNERS

Low-income earners

There are a number of measures in the budget targeting cost of living relief to low-income earners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.