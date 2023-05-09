The controversial ParentsNext scheme is being axed. The scheme had parents - many of them single mothers - threatened with having their welfare payments suspended if they didn't meet requirements for meetings, study or parenting-related activities. The single parenting payment will also be extended to parents with a child under 14, having previously only been available to parents with a child under eight. The move will provide 57,000 people - over 90 per cent of whom are single mothers - with an extra $176.90 per fortnight. An extra $590 million is also going towards ending violence against women and children.