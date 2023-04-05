St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Concerns at sewage spill in Georges River

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:49am
Councillor Peter Mahoney, and Oatley Flora and Fauna members Graham Lalchere, Vicki Bolling and Kim Wagstaff at the Lime Kiln Bay Wetlands. Picture: Chris Lane
Concerns have been raised with Georges River Council after Clean Up Australia Day volunteers may have been exposed to a wet sewage overflow into the Georges River.

