Concerns at sewage spill in Georges River

Concerns have been raised with Georges River Council after Clean Up Australia Day volunteers may have been exposed to a wet sewage overflow into the Georges River.
Sydney Water has said there was signage in the affected area advising the community of the overflow.
Just before Clean Up Australia Day, members of the Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) noticed Sydney Water staff cleaning up a site near Lime Kiln Bay.
"The OFF Clean Up Australia Day event was scheduled for Lime Kiln Bay near a major stormwater outlet below Hurstville Golf Course which flows into the mangroves and out into the Georges River," OFF president Kim Wagstaff told the March 27 meeting of Georges River Council
"Before Clean Up Australia Day, OFF members noticed workers cleaning up the site.
"Inquiries revealed that a major sewage overflow from the Roberts Avenue relief structure just outside Woolworths had overflowed due to the tremendous downpour of rain and flowed from there under the golf course and out into the mangroves at the bottom of the 12th hole.
"OFF was told not to do a Clean Up Australia Day at the site due to the contamination risks. Later we discovered that the Georges River Council Clean Up Australia Day team started on Lime Kiln Bay wetland and ventured downstream to the contaminated site which was still being cleaned up. That was four weeks after the original contamination.
"The team including a group of scouts were apparently unknowingly exposed to a public health risk. Communications to the council and to the public in this case appears to have broken down."
A Sydney Water spokesperson said, "Sydney Water verbally notifies the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and relevant authorities, including Local Council, of all incidents that meet the material harm criteria for wastewater incidents.
"In accordance with our Environmental Protection Licence, Sydney Water also provides a written report to the EPA outlining the incident and clean-up actions within seven days," the spokesperson said.
"When an overflow impacts an area, signage is installed to inform the community of clean-up activities as well as barricades and tape if required.
"Sydney Water can confirm signage was installed behind Roberts Road and the Lime Kiln Bay Wetlands in February 2023 to warn community members an overflow had impacted the area."
Mr Wagstaff said, "We need to ensure that protocols are put in place so the council and community are kept fully aware of pollution events in the Georges River and its tributaries.
"It's not just the incidents that need to be reported and publicised. It's the impacts on water quality, river ecosystems, aquatic life and ultimately public amenity, health and safety."
Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion calling on the council to write to the EPA, Sydney Water and the new Environment Minister asking: How many "wet" sewerage overflows have occurred into Dairy and Myles Dunphy Creeks, Lime Kiln and Poulton Park Wetlands, and in other Council-owned precincts adjacent Georges River since amalgamation?
- How many "dry" sewerage overflows have occurred into Dairy and Myles Dunphy Creeks, Lime Kiln and Poulton Park Wetlands, and in other Council-owned precincts such as parks and reserves and the adjacent Georges River?
- What are the notification processes undertaken by Sydney Water to notify Council, and to warn the public of those pollution events?
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
