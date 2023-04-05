St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Toll review welcomed by Bexley Chamber of Commerce

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:48pm, first published April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The introduction of the M5 East toll has pushed thousands of extra cars and trucks onto Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road, Bexley. Picture: John Veage
The introduction of the M5 East toll has pushed thousands of extra cars and trucks onto Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road, Bexley. Picture: John Veage

The Bexley Chamber of Commerce has welcomed news that the new State Government has commissioned a review of Sydney's toll network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.