Toll review welcomed by Bexley Chamber of Commerce

The Bexley Chamber of Commerce has welcomed news that the new State Government has commissioned a review of Sydney's toll network.
Bexley has been hit by the former State Government's decision to impose a toll on the once free M5-East, pushing thousands of cars and trucks onto Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road.
Since the introduction of the M5 East toll, an estimated extra 7,500 vehicles have been recorded per day at the intersection of Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road, while on nearby Harrow Road, the number of heavy vehicle movements has increased 300 per cent.
The State Government has commissioned Professor Allan Fels, the former Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), to lead an overhaul of the toll network.
NSW Premier Chris Minns, Treasurer Daniel Mookhey and Minister for Roads John Graham will meet with Professor Fels to be briefed by officials from NSW Treasury and Transport for NSW, who will assist Professor Fels as he undertakes the extensive review.
The NSW Government also reinforced its commitment to introducing a $60 per week toll cap and less administration fees for motorists of NSW with changes rolled out from the start of 2024.
Professor Fels's will immediately take charge of the current Treasury and Transport review of tolls.
He will be responsible for negotiating with tolling operators to drive a good deal for motorists.
And he will be tasked with looking at long-term reform options to overhaul the tolling system in NSW including but not limited to potential competition in toll contracts, moving freight on toll roads at night, the intersection of public transport and toll roads, long term concessions, what other jurisdictions are doing and compliance with toll contracts.
The Government has also committed to ensuring the review and recommendations are made public.
NSW Premier, Chris Minns said, "I look forward to working with Professor Fels to lead a thorough review of Sydney's toll network as we overhaul the complicated system and provide hip pocket relief for tens of thousands of motorists.
"Sydney has become criss-crossed by a complicated network of toll roads, and we need to find a simpler and more equitable system for the people of NSW.
"The NSW Labor Government is committed to toll relief for motorists and helping ease the cost of living, especially for motorists in Western Sydney who use these roads to get to work every day."
Bexley Chamber of Commerce president, Jeff Tullock said, "This announcement is certainly a breath of fresh air by a government, barely a week old.
"Any short-term toll relief measures that encourage motorists to use M5 and M8 motorways rather than take the free alternative through Bexley town centre and surrounding streets is most welcome.
"We also look forward to the release by Transport for NSW of the Network Performance Review Plan for the M8 motorway with longer term recommendations to return our streets to their condition prior to the motorway opening in June 2020," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
