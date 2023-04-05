St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hughes MP Jenny Ware opposes government's Voice model while saying she will consult widely in electorate

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks to a business owner during the 2022 election campaign. Picture by John Veage
Hughes MP Jenny Ware has echoed her leader Peter Dutton's rejection of the government's Voice model, while saying she will consult widely within her electorate before making a final decision.

