The Cronulla branch of the Bank of Queensland has joined a long list of banking premises in Sutherland Shire to close its doors.
What started as a temporary closure became permanent in recent weeks, leaving the suburb and major commercial hub with just two bank branches - the Commonwealth and IMB.
Kevin Hoban, the newly appointed Cronulla branch manager of the IMB Bank, said the BOQ's sudden closure had further reduced the level of face to face service and interaction choice, and the practical availability of ATMs.
"I would like to get the message out there that IMB Bank continues to invest in the shire community by offering a branch service in Cronulla and surrounding suburbs, and through our IMB Community foundation," he said.
"We understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by branch closures which is why we are committed to keeping our branches open and serving our clients needs. Our team is here to provide a professional, personalised and friendly service to the community."
Mr Hoban said IMB Bank was "proud to be part of the community, and are committed to supporting its growth and development".
"We strive to provide exceptional financial services but also to give back to the community," he said.
"We have been reassuring our current customers and many concerned locals, who have visited our branch over the past few weeks, that we are positive about the future of our branches.
"We are still open and are proud to offer a community based banking alternative to the Big Four."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
