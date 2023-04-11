The Sage by Moran high-rise retirement village at Cronulla beach is on track to be completed in November this year, future residents are being assured.
Chief executive of Retirement by Moran, Sally Taylor, said while the construction industry may be experiencing problems, their project was in the hands of an "extremely highly regarded, top tier builder", Richard Crookes Constructions.
Buyers in the project were shown over the partly completed building last week.
Ms Taylor said the move was designed partly "to give them reassurance and confidence that our commitment is going to be maintained".
"Some of the things that have been happening both in this area and the construction industry generally have made people sceptical about other projects," she said.
Ms Taylor said 27 of the 37 apartments had been sold, which was an "exceptional" result so far out from completion.
The price range is $1.85 million to $4.95 million, but all of the top-priced apartments have been sold.
Sizes vary from 100 square metres up to 150 square metres, not including balconies, and include two bedrooms, some with studies, three bedrooms and varied living spaces.
Buyers pay an incoming contribution (sales price) and, on leaving, a deferred management fee, based on the length of occupancy.
The arrangements are covered by the NSW Retirement Villages Act.
Ms Taylor said there was a clear distinction between Sage by Moran and nearby apartments.
"We are not residential development," she said.
"This is about providing an amenity to Cronulla's community, a safe and connected place where seniors come to live together in a warm, secure environment.
"One of the key advantages of moving into a retirement village is residents will never have to worry about future capital expenses.
"Full liability for building risk, construction risk is taken on board by the operator.
"They will never be in a situation where they [along with other residents] could be up for hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars in defects work.
"Irrespective of what may happen to the operator, the moment someone purchases into a retirement village they are protected by legislation.
"The operator has no ownership, control or entitlement to their apartment."
Ms Taylor said, through a strong relationship with aged care providers, they would aim for residents to stay in their apartment as long as possible.
Retirement by Moran was established by Dr Shane Moran and Ms Taylor four years ago.
They paid $40 million for the Cronulla site and the construction cost is $45 million.
