St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sage by Moran project at Cronulla on track for completion in November 2023

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Taylor, managing director of Retirement by Moran, and fellow director Craig Bricknell at the Cronulla building site. Picture by Murray Trembath
Sally Taylor, managing director of Retirement by Moran, and fellow director Craig Bricknell at the Cronulla building site. Picture by Murray Trembath

The Sage by Moran high-rise retirement village at Cronulla beach is on track to be completed in November this year, future residents are being assured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.