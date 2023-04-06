St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside Paddle Against Plastic

April 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the River Canoe Club NSW at their annual Cooks River Clean Up and Paddle Against Plastic event. Picture: River Canoe Club
Members of the River Canoe Club NSW at their annual Cooks River Clean Up and Paddle Against Plastic event. Picture: River Canoe Club

The Bayside community is invited to join Bayside Council this Sunday, 7 for a family-friendly Cooks River Clean Up and Paddle Against Plastic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.