Bayside Paddle Against Plastic

The Bayside community is invited to join Bayside Council this Sunday, 7 for a family-friendly Cooks River Clean Up and Paddle Against Plastic.
The River Canoe Club of NSW will host the event, and partners will include Bayside Council, Inner West Council, City of Canterbury Bankstown, Cooks River Alliance and Georges Riverkeeper.
Harmful plastics and other discarded materials will be removed from the Cooks River, Wolli Creek and adjacent land to beautify the area and to reduce harm to wildlife.
The combined contributions from sponsors, partners and the community will help the Cooks River to have a brighter and healthier future.
The Paddle Against Plastic will be held Sunday, 7 May from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Mackey Park, Marrickville.
Participants can bring their own watercraft, or hire a canoe, paddle and safety equipment for a small fee.
Start times for getting watercraft on the water will be 8:30am and 10.30 am.
To register:
