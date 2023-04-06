St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside Business Enterprise Centre to close

By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 11:30am
The Bayside BEC has not received funding in the latest round of grants from the Federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources under the Australian Small Business Advisory Services (ASBAS) program.
Local small businesses have been dealt a blow with the closure of the Bayside Business Enterprise Centre after 36 years due to cuts in Federal funding.

