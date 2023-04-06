Bayside Business Enterprise Centre to close

Local small businesses have been dealt a blow with the closure of the Bayside Business Enterprise Centre after 36 years due to cuts in Federal funding.
The Bayside BEC has not received funding in the latest round of grants from the Federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources under the Australian Small Business Advisory Services (ASBAS) program.
The ASBAS program allowed BECs across the country to offer advice at no cost, one-on-one advise to local businesses.
The Bayside BEC also raised funds through networking functions, seminars and sponsorships.
"Prior to COVID we were deriving a good percentage of our funds from, networking, membership and live events," Bayside BEC acting CEO, Louise Brawn said.
"But with COVID restrictions our reserves were depleted. We couldn't run any networking functions and we offered free membership.
"The ASBAS program was fantastic but it unintentionally cannibalised our membership because under the ASBAS contract we offered free membership advice or on a heavily subsidised basis.
"Businesses no longer needed to pay for one-on-one business advice which we were happy to do.
"When they withdrew the funding we had no option but to close our doors.
The successful tenders for the latest round of funding for the ASBA program was announced on March 16, two weeks before the new tender commencing on April 1.
"We were told 14 days prior to the start of the new contract that we were not successful so we didn't have enough time to pivot fro a completely free model to fee-paying model and no time to restructure and find other funding sources.
"This meant a loss of a truly substantial amount for each BEC that was unsuccessful," Ms Brawn said.
"We have helped thousands of businesses over the years, running webinars every week and holding networking events.
"It means the businesses of Bayside will lose an organisation that has served them for the past 38 years."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
