Patients and their families welcome upgraded palliative care unit at Calvary Health Care Kogarah

By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 10:00am
One of the patients at Calvary's palliative care unit, Saana 'Zane' Porter in the new space that was designed to be more family friendly. Picture supplied
One of the patients at Calvary's palliative care unit, Saana 'Zane' Porter in the new space that was designed to be more family friendly. Picture supplied

Patients and their families have given positive feedback on Calvary Hospital's upgraded palliative care unit, which was designed to create greater unity among loved ones.

Eva Kolimar

