Patients and their families have given positive feedback on Calvary Hospital's upgraded palliative care unit, which was designed to create greater unity among loved ones.
Among those was Saana 'Zane' Porter, who, on a sunny day in February, was surrounded by her family in the specialist palliative care unit, for the final stage of her terminal breast cancer.
Zane, a former Endorsed Enrolled Nurse (EEN) at Calvary for six years, experienced both sides of care.
Her son, Ben, said it was a shock three years ago when the doctor said his mother had six to 12 months to live. But after two previous respite visits at the hospital, her final stay in palliative care was healing for the whole family, he said.
"Mum, being an EEN at Calvary, had a broad overview and had seen her fair share of what works and what doesn't," he said.
"Our family supported mum throughout her illness and a big thanks goes to my sister Margaret who was the main carer for her and helped her maintain her quality of life and independence."
Mr Porter said the experience in the palliative care unit at Calvary enabled his mother to continue to have control and maintain dignity by working with the specialists to manage her pain and allowing her to be with her family.
"Here we had space for eight members of the family plus a large number visiting mum," he said. "Family members could stay overnight, with four of us taking turns in mum's room or her joining us in the family room or the kitchen. It was a really different experience to when my dad died."
Calvary Health Care Kogarah has delivered palliative care services to the St George community for more than 50 years.
Nurse Unit Manager of the specialist palliative care unit Damon Peck, says when people are diagnosed with a life-limiting or terminal illness the desire is to be cared for with dignity.
"Our goal is to relieve our patient's stress and discomfort and provide the best support we can, to improve their quality of life and extend the time they have left," Mr Peck said.
"Our patients have a degree of comfort being with other patients and staff, who know what they are going through and we help them and their families through the process, in line with their cultural and religious preferences, letting them know what to expect as their illness changes and progresses."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
