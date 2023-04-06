Mr Mamouney had his doubts, but ambition took over. "I did have some initial trepidation when it came to studying again at my age," he said. "Any doubts that I had were quickly put to rest. I was made to feel welcome by both fellow students and teachers. The knowledge I've gained around the principles of exercise, anatomy, and behaviour change and the practical experience of training people throughout the course each week has given me renewed energy and direction in my working life.