More mature aged workers are returning to study to gain new skills for fresh careers - and age isn't stopping them.
Figures from the Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research reveal the share of workers in Australia aged older than 55 has more than doubled from nine per cent in 1991, to 19 per cent in 2021.
There's the proof in the pudding with Don Mamouney, 78, who decided to go back to the classroom.
After completing a Certificate III and IV in Fitness at TAFE NSW Loftus, he now teaches strength and yoga classes at Engadine Leisure Centre and community centres for non-profit organisation SHARE.
With Aussies living longer and delaying retirement, people including Mr Mamouney are showing that being older is no barrier to learning.
"Having had a long-term interest in the benefits of exercise and longevity, I was drawn to do the TAFE NSW course because I kept noticing the plethora of studies linking the effectiveness of strength training as an antidote to many health issues plaguing older people," he said.
"Having finished the course, what I call my 'old-age career' has really taken off. Along with dedicated yoga classes, I now teach strength classes, combined strength and yoga classes, and online and face-to-face personal training sessions."
Mr Mamouney had his doubts, but ambition took over. "I did have some initial trepidation when it came to studying again at my age," he said. "Any doubts that I had were quickly put to rest. I was made to feel welcome by both fellow students and teachers. The knowledge I've gained around the principles of exercise, anatomy, and behaviour change and the practical experience of training people throughout the course each week has given me renewed energy and direction in my working life.
"Getting older doesn't need to be a period of inevitable decline - it can be a period of growth, learning, and productiveness."
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Health and Recreation at TAFE NSW Loftus Andrew Stewart says it's great to see mature-aged students returning the classroom later in life.
"Don had a huge impact on the class. He was able to not only build on his existing wealth of knowledge and life experience, but also pass that on to his classmates," Mr Stewart said.
"It's great to see how the course has given him new tools to help others become fitter, healthier, and happier and I have no doubt he'll continue to make a difference in his community."
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce, said the council offered a broad range of employment opportunities spanning many different services.
"Age is no barrier when it comes to employment," he said. "From our leisure centres and libraries to beaches and Bushcare, we employ people with the skills, expertise, and passion to deliver quality services to our residents and help make our community a better place to live, work and play."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.