Headspace Miranda and Grill'd have teamed up for a trivia night, on April 24 from 6pm.
Tickets include a burger, chips and a donation to the centre.
headspace Miranda is a free youth mental health service for ages 12-25 in Sutherland Shire. It supports young people with their health and education.
Donations will help better support the young people in the area.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.