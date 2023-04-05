St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Headspace and Grill's hosts trivia night in the community

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Headspace and Grill'd are putting on a trivia event to raise money for disadvantaged youth in Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied
Headspace Miranda and Grill'd have teamed up for a trivia night, on April 24 from 6pm.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

