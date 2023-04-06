Tapping into 170 years of loyal service at Sydney Water

Every day he goes to work at Sydney Water, Mark Wilson taps into 170 years of family tradition.
Three generations of the Wilson family have worked for Sydney Water over the past 100 years, achieving a tally of more than 170 years of working for the same organisaiton.
St George resident, Mark has just clocked up 32 years with Sydney Water.
His family's involvement with Sydney Water began in 1929 with his grandfather, Ernest (William) Wilson.
Ernest worked on the Captain Cook Graving Dock at Potts Point, which was built by Sydney Water, then called Water Board, during World War II.
Mark's mum, Joy and dad, Bob met at Sydney Water.
And his father Bob Wilson worked his way up from Junior Clerk to Managing Director.
Mark also met his wife, Theodora at Sydney Water. She was his boss at the Rockdale service centre.
Mark's current role is a crew leader in the SOC (Systems Operations Centre) at Parramatta which is the "eyes and ears" of the network.
The SOC monitors and controls our water, wastewater, recycled water and stormwater facilities on a 24/7 basis, responding and allocating field crews as required.
"We're very much a 'Water Board' family and I'm really proud to carry on the family tradition at Sydney Water," Mark said.
"For me though, it's all about public service. Being part of a team that provides water for people to use and drink every day is a way for me to give back to the community. That's what really motivates me."
