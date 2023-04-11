Work on the luxury, nine-storey Ozone development Cronulla is expected to resume soon after the developer and builder parted ways.
Allen Linz's Rebel Property Group and Leda Group are development partners in the project at 5-9 Ozone Street.
Sutherland Shire based Duffy Kennedy Constructions was the building contractor.
Leda Group development manager Nathan Cutler said they decided to "take the balance of work off Duffy Kennedy Constructions due to concerns over the time it was taking to complete the building".
"We are not concerned about the quality of work, just about the time," he said.
"At the end of the day, we are responsible to the buyers."
Mr Cutler said, while the standard inclusions in the apartments are of very high quality, some buyers wanted exotic finishes and appliances that were sourced from all over the world.
The difficulty of securing these items, together with the general supply chain disruptions of core building materials both locally and abroad, had contributed to the delays, he said.
Mr Cutler said the major structure was in place, and the project about 70 per cent completed.
The appointment of a new building contractor to finish the work was "imminent", he said.
Duffy Kennedy Constructions director Gavin Duffy said it has been "an amicable separation".
"DKC wanted to focus on delivering its own primary assets as the developer wanted to source its own products and finish the project directly," he said.
"DKC's current two projects are 5 Preston Ave Engadine [Engadine Tavern development], consisting of 64 residential apartments, and the Kube industrial park at 459 The Boulevarde Kirrawee," he said.
Mr Duffy said there was no question abut the quality of Ozone.
"Once finished, Ozone will be the ultimate standard in luxury living," he said.
The two penthouses in Ozone were sold off the plan in 2018-19 for $7.5 million.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
