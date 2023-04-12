Twenty-seven new children's playgrounds will be created, four upgraded, 10 relocated and 20 consolidated under sweeping changes being considered by Sutherland Shire Council.
Non-compulsory acquisition of land at 11 locations is also proposed in the strategy.
The strategy, which was prepared by council staff, has been recommended for adoption by the infrastructure committee with an amendment, moved by Cr Laura Cowell, to strengthen the consultation process to include key stakeholders, the Sport and Active Communities Sub-Committee, the Access and Inclusion Sub-Committee and the community during the planning and design of any service changes.
The strategy is based on projected demographics through to 2036.
The suburbs expected to have the largest increase in population by that time are Caringbah (60 per cent), Woolooware (54 per cent), Miranda (45 per cent), Sutherland (44 per cent) and Kirrawee (37 per cent).
Projected population changes in the three child-related age groups of 0-4 years old, 5-11 years old and 12-17 years old were considered.
The suburbs with the highest number of children in the age three category are Engadine, Miranda, Caringbah South, Caringbah, Cronulla-Greenhills and Kirrawee.
Proposed works have been prioritised, depending on demand, condition of present equipment and available land.
Changes are categorised as short term (within 5 years), medium term (5-15 years), long term (15 years or more) or ongoing if reliant on land acquisition.
Proposed non-compulsory acquisitions include properties at Caringbah North, Caringbah East, Gymea West, Gymea-Kirrawee, Miranda East, Miranda Town Centre, Miranda West and Sylvania Town Centre.
A new park for Sylvania Town Centre will involve either a voluntary planning agreement with Southgate or land on Melrose Avenue.
Another new park in the Sylvania Waters sports precinct will be considered in a masterplan for the area.
Four new parks are proposed for Caringbah, and Castelnau Street Reserve in South Caringbah upgraded.
In Miranda, it is proposed to acquire land alongside Maitland Reserve from Land and Housing Corporation or other lots nearby beside the council reserve.
Proposed changes in the short term include:
Public open space will remain if a playground moves.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
