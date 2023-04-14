When Brielle Mulcahy finished her formal education, she, like many others, did not know what she wanted to do with her life.
But she took an unexpected path that eventually led to a clear idea of where her career was headed.
Ms Mulcahy, 28, of Cronulla is studying a Bachelor of Nursing at UOW Sutherland at the Loftus campus.
She is in her second year of the third year degree, and as a mature aged student, the learning curve is coming full circle.
"After finishing school I was really unsure about what I wanted to do career wise, so I decided to save up and jet off to Europe with my best friend," she said.
"What was originally supposed to be a six month travel stint turned into five years of becoming a resident of London and the French Alps."
At the time, she was working as a teacher's assistant and nanny in the UK, but soon realised her passion was nursing.
"I chose UOW because as a mature aged student I wanted to be in an inclusive study environment, and living in Sutherland Shire, it was the perfect fit being a stone's throw away," she said. "I was overwhelmed by support of my lecturers.
"I have lots of friends who went through the campus, and they recommended it. It helps you meet like minded people.
"During school I never really put my head down and focused but now I'm like the teacher's pet."
The NSW Government is injecting $97 million to attract staff and retain talent in the NSW public health system. Earlier in April it announced that 2000 annual scholarships will support up to 850 nurses, and students undertaking a healthcare degree will be eligible for a subsidy on their study expenses, if they commit to working a minimum of five years in the NSW public health system.
Ms Mulcahy, who recently got a job working as an Assistant in Nursing (AIN) at Kareena Private Hospital, is excited for her future.
"It's always going to be a challenging industry. After COVID-19, it shook the world, and especially nurses. But it's such a proud profession that I'm going to be part of," she said.
"I know it's where my passion lies. I love using my brain juices again.
"It's still early days but I've always had paediatric nursing in the back of my mind - I love children and babies."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
