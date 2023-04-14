St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Meet the Locals

UOW Sutherland nursing student eyes a promising career in health

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Brielle Mulcahy, who is studying a Bachelor of Nursing at UOW Sutherland, is excited about her career prospects. Picture by Chris Lane
When Brielle Mulcahy finished her formal education, she, like many others, did not know what she wanted to do with her life.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

