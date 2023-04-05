It looks like Cronulla surfers are going to get some some waves with their Easter eggs this year as a big south swell rolls through over the weekend.
There has been some nice 2-3 ft waves on offer on the Bate Bay beaches and today saw some bigger ones 4-5ft from the east causing a bit of chaos as the crowds made the most of the good conditions.
There are some good banks on the higher tides but as the swell increases and the tides drop its going to get tough to find a shoulder going forward.
This east swell will slowly drop into Saturday when a strong offshore south swell starts to build.
It should be 8ft by Sunday night -with a pure 180 degree south swell sitting around 6-8ft until Wednesday, the winds might be alright except it will be blowing sou-west until Wednesday when it should be 6ft and light offshore-the pick of the week.
So it looks like a good week ahead.
At Bells the men's and women's Opening Rounds have been called ON at the Rip Curl Pro, Stop No. 4 on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour .
The Men's Opening Round 1 started at 8:35 a.m. this morning after three lay days, followed by women's Opening Round 1. The competition will run at Winkipop today, which is currently offering clean waves in the two-to-three-foot range.
It doesnt look promising with WSL Chief of Sport Jessi Miley-Dyer saying there isn't quite enough swell at the moment on the Bells side, but Winki is offering up some really fun waves.
"This swell is a short one for just today and maybe tomorrow morning, so we want to make the most of the opportunity before we face some challenging conditions over the next couple of days."
Heat 7 see's Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Connor O'Leary (AUS) vs. Kolohe Andino (USA) which could be hard work for Connor if its held in 2-3 ft rights.
I took todays pics at the Alley where there were some nice waves on the high tide.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
