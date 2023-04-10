St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Titans beat the Dragons 20-18 in a seesawing clash

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons prop Blake Lawrie looks to offload against the Titans. Picture NRLImages
Dragons prop Blake Lawrie looks to offload against the Titans. Picture NRLImages

The Titans beat the Dragons 20-18 in a seesawing clash at Cbus Super Stadium off the back of a late try from Toby Sexton after Red V leader Ben Hunt nearly got the visitors across the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.