The Titans beat the Dragons 20-18 in a seesawing clash at Cbus Super Stadium off the back of a late try from Toby Sexton after Red V leader Ben Hunt nearly got the visitors across the line.
It might not have made Dragons fans happy but they were in the game for the whole 80 minutes and they appeared to have had the game won when Ben Hunt crossed to break a 14-14 deadlock with seven minutes remaining before the Titans had three sets on the visitors' try-line for Sexton to bust through to score .
The Gold Coast then survived a final raid by the Dragons until Hunt spilt the ball on the siren to hand the Titans their third win .
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said they gave away a lot of penalties and then leaked them up at their end.
"We didn't execute the way we needed to at vital times. We couldn't clean it up once we got to 18-14. I thought we earnt the right to have the game more in our control."
They now face the Raiders at Canberra on Sunday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.