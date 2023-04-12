The Sutherland Shire Football Association (SSFA) has secured two significant state government grants to improve the facilities and infrastructure of Harrie Dening Centre.
The NSW Football Legacy Fund awarded the SSFA $127,960 to upgrade the drainage, irrigation systems, and water tanks at Field One (HD1), while the Essential Community Sport Assets Program (ECSAP) granted $500,000 for the installation of a hybrid turf.
The funds will be used to address critical issues that have affected the quality and safety of the field, which has been closed for 80 per cent of the recent season due to exceptional rain.
With the installation of hybrid turf and upgrades to the drainage and irrigation systems, the field will be at 100 per cent operational rate, increasing the ability for all groups to participate more in sport.
SSFA says the upgrades will provide enhanced facilities to develop, sustain and increase participation within Sutherland Shire, supporting the community's health and well-being.
"The SSFA has long been committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all participants in football, and the successful grant applications are a testament to their dedication," an association statement said.
"The NSW Football Legacy Fund and the Essential Community Sport Assets Program recognise the vital role that community sports play in enhancing physical and mental health, social connections, and community cohesion.
"The grants are intended to support the development and maintenance of community sports facilities and infrastructure, ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality sporting opportunities.
"The SSFA's successful grant applications demonstrate the organisation's commitment to providing excellent facilities for the community, and the importance of collaboration between the government and community organisations.
"The upgrades will provide a safe and welcoming environment for players of all ages and skill levels, encouraging increased participation in football and other community sports."
The grants come as SSFA continues to maintain its high participation rate, with over 19,200 registrations for the 2023 season.
With women's football a focus this year with the FIFA Women's World Cup being hosted in Australia and New Zealand, the SSFA has launched a new podcast series hosted by vice president Laura Cowell for the Green Options SSFA Shire Premier League Women's, featuring captains, coaches, players, administrators, volunteers and spectators.
Listen to how the Premier League women player and coaches prepare for a game, train, and celebrate their wins
