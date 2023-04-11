Mayah Tanko, of Caringbah, has speed to burn.
In the HART Sport State Track & Field Championships, held at Sydney Olympic Park on March 18-19, Mayah won the 100 metres in the Under 10s and finished second in the 200 metres.
On the Saturday, Mayah achieved a new pb of 14.42s in her 100m heat and won the final in 14.59s.
The following day, with the temperature soaring to 36-37C, Mayah continued to achieve pbs in her heat (29.46s) and in the final (29.38s), finishing second.
Mayah, who turned 10 in January and is a pupil at Caringbah North Public School, is on a winning streak.
In August last year at the Cronulla Zone PSSA Athletics carnival, she won the100m, 200m and was a member of the winning 4x100m relay team.
In September, at the Sydney East Zone PSSA carnival, she won the 100m and was in the winning 4x100m team.
In October, the team Mayah played won at the Nationals Oztag competition in Coffs Harbour.
She started Little As at Port Hacking in September for the first time and was in the PH relay team which won state.
This year, Mayah began training 2-3 times a week with Kylie at OUTFIT Coaching, leading into state.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.