St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mayah Tanko, of Caringbah, won the 100 metres in the under 10s at state and was second in the 200 metres

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayah Tanko wins the 100 metres at the Little As region. Picture supplied
Mayah Tanko wins the 100 metres at the Little As region. Picture supplied

Mayah Tanko, of Caringbah, has speed to burn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.