St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bank closures a blow for seniors

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 10 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Ersillia Berti who have had to alter their banking habits because of branch closures. Picture: Chris Lane
Ben and Ersillia Berti who have had to alter their banking habits because of branch closures. Picture: Chris Lane

Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre chief executive Anne Farah-Hill sees first-hand how the growing number of bank closures affects many seniors and the small local business community in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.