Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre chief executive Anne Farah-Hill sees first-hand how the growing number of bank closures affects many seniors and the small local business community in the area.
Earlier this month Westpac announced it was closing its Mortdale branch on April 21.
"The closure of Mortdale is yet another blow to the many seniors who bank there regularly and require physical assistance as they are not too savvy with internet banking. The alternative is the bigger branches in Hurstville and Kogarah," she said.
"These alternative locations are a parking nightmare and are difficult to access for those living in Kingsgrove, Mortdale and Beverly Hills."
Ms Farah-Hill said many members of the seniors groups at Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre have been impacted by bank closures.
Ben and Ersillia Berti, who attend the KCAC's Italian Seniors' Group every Monday, have previously been impacted by local bank closures.
They used to bank at Westpac and then St George Kingsgrove before it closed on 19 July last year.
"I didn't want to change our bank," Mr Berti, 82, said. "We were using the Kingsgrove branch for years. I found them very friendly. When it closed we were forced to go to Rockdale or Hurstville. It was most inconvenient for us.
Mr Berti said he can use internet banking but his wife, Ersillia, 79, prefers to use the ATM.
"A lot of pensioners don't have a bank card or a card at all. They use their passbook as they did years ago. They don't trust the card," he said.
A Westpac spokesperson said, "We continue to support our customers via telephone, mobile and virtual banking and customers can undertake their transactional banking services via Bank@Post."
Ms Farah-Hill said, "Most of our seniors we are looking after are over 80. It's all very well to say that the new seniors in ther 60s are tech savvy, but the ones we are still working with don't know or they don't have the means to use technology. And there are still people in their 60s who prefer personalised banking."
