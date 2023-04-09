Vanessa's high hopes for Autism support

St George mother of five Vanessa Gauci and an intrepid team of trekkers have high hopes for raising funds for a good cause later this month.
Vanessa is leading a team to climb Australia's highest peak, Mount Kosciuszko on April 23 to raise awareness of autism.
It is a cause close to Vanessa's heart.
She is the chief executive officer of Autism Community Network and has a child with autism and also Down syndrome
"Regardless of what the diagnosis or disability is, some days it feels like you are climbing a mountain," Vanessa said.
"But once you get through the hard times, you look back and realise how strong you are.
"Basically, the reason we are doing the climb is to raise awareness in relation to autism and to raise funds for the Autism Community Network and our support groups."
Established in 2011, ACN provides support, information and resources free-of-charge for families affected by autism. It also proves social groups, parents support groups and families days, supporting around 2,000 families.
"We also do peer to peer support and have a carer support group which is really important," Vanessa said..
"Parents and carers need to have some time for themselves and it is really important to have support."
Autism Community Network has so far raised $1,432 and is aiming to raise $30,000.
Autism Community Network will also be holding a fundraiser barbecue at Bunnings Padstow on Saturday, April 15 with Primo donating 800 sausages for the cause.
To support Autism Community NEtwork's climb to Mount Kosciuszko to go:https://chuffed.org/project/acn
