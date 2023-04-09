St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Vanessa's high hopes for Autism support

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:52am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St George mother of five Vanessa Gauci and an intrepid team of trekkers have high hopes for raising funds for a good cause later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.