Georges River Council recognised for engineering excellence

Georges River Council has been recognised for engineering excellence for the Lower Poulton Park Naturalisation and Carpark Construction project by the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia (IPWEA) NSW and ACT at its Annual State Conference.
The annual Engineering Excellence Awards recognise excellence in Local Government and Public Works Projects.
A Highly Commended award was received by the Georges River project team in Category 6: Environmental Enhancement Projects, for demonstrating Council's ability to effectively undertake environmental improvement works at Poulton Park.
The project integrated environmentally sensitive and habitat development features, at the same time as meeting the needs of sports field users.
The site was reclaimed land used as a landfill tip for waste. After being capped, the site was used as a storage area for the Council works depot. The improvement in sporting infrastructure has generated demand for increased parking facilities on site, to reduce vehicle impacts on surrounding streets.
The main carpark area was designed to strike a balance between urban development and environmental considerations.
The carpark integrates Water Sensitive Urban Design principles to manage stormwater and assist the reestablishment of a local ecosystem. These features include permeable paving and bio-swales which assist in both draining the site and improving the stormwater quality before water enters the Poulton Park estuary.
The Georges River Council area is rich in indigenous culture. To acknowledge this connection to the site, Council engaged a local indigenous artist to undertake site appropriate murals on the micro-bat caves.
These caves were made from large rain tanks that were left onsite. This artwork was an important milestone for Council as the first permanent modern indigenous artwork installation in the LGA.
Council's Project Team also fostered innovation through the creation of habitats for microbats, birds, bees, and reptiles in an urban context, using reclaimed construction and demolition materials collected from the site.
These habitats have been supported by informative signage to educate the community on the importance of the ecosystems that support native animals in urban environments. These works were completed in July 2022.
At Council's Meeting on Monday 27 March 2023, Council congratulated the Council project team involved in the delivery by a Mayoral Minute read out by Mayor Nick Katris.
