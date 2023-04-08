St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Council recognised for engineering excellence

April 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Georges River Council's ability to effectively undertake environmental improvement works at Poulton Park has been recognised by the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia (IPWEA).
Georges River Council has been recognised for engineering excellence for the Lower Poulton Park Naturalisation and Carpark Construction project by the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia (IPWEA) NSW and ACT at its Annual State Conference.

Local News

