NOISE WALL AREA
Thank you to the Leader for doing the story on the state of the area next to the noise wall at Taren point and the problems we have had with Transport for NSW.
Soon after the story appeared, some contractors arrived and mowed the area. Although it still looks pretty awful, at least something has been done, and without your effort in reporting this, nothing would have been done, I am very sure of that.
Greg Daffen, Taren Point
CRONULLA POLICE
I would like to acknowledge the kindness of a local resident/ visitor and the care and efforts of Cronulla Police.
On Friday March 31, I lost my keys at Oak Park. Luckily they were found by a kind person who handed them in to the local police, who tracked me via a mechanic's key tag label and delivered them to my home.
I was not home, so they contacted my neighbour, who called me to say the keys were with the police. I was stuck at Oak Park, so the police brought them down to me.
Grateful local
JANNALI POST OFFICE
I went to post office at Jannali this week and withdrew some money because they are agents for the Commonwealth Bank. I then went over to the side counter and attended to some letters and then walked out.
I was just getting in my car when a lady from the post office ran out and handed me $50, which I had accidentally left at the counter. I am so grateful, and I want other people to know about this good act.
Robert Kearns, Jannali
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
