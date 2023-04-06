In one of the most significant signing announcements in Sharks history, Nicho Hynes, the 2022 Dally M Medallist has extended his time at the Sharks in committing to a long-term contract extension.
Despite not being off contract until after the 2024 season, rather than go onto the open market at season's end where he was sure to attract considerable interest, Hynes has agreed to a new deal which will see him remain in Cronulla colours until at least the end of the 2029 season.
Sharks Chairman Steve Mace was thrilled the Sharks were able to lock Hynes down with this five-year extension, confident the partnership between the star half and the recently re-signed head coach Craig Fitzgibbon puts the building blocks in place for success moving forward.
"Having recently extended Craig as well was a big contributor to his decision and to now have Nicho and the coach on board long term is a huge positive for the NRL team and our Club," Mace said.
"The negotiations were very collaborative between Nicho, his management and the Sharks, with the best interests of all parties, for now and for the future, always paramount in the discussions.
"Nicho loves the club, has fit seamlessly into Cronulla and the Sutherland Shire and enjoys the lifestyle the area offers. But further to that, Nicho has chosen to sign this extension without going to market, with a view to keeping this team together, but also in an indication that he believes in what the Club is building on and off the field," Mace added.
"Credit to Craig, the entire board and every staff member at our club for creating an atmosphere and an environment where the game's best talent wants to call us home,'' Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said.
Embracing the opportunity to become a leader at the Sharks, Hynes was always keen to explore the option of extending his time in the Shire and was excited as to what the future might hold for him and the Cronulla team.
"It's pretty surreal, it hasn't sunk in yet," Hynes said upon signing the contract. "I never thought I'd sign a long term contract in the NRL, one that's hopefully going to set up my life and my family as well.
"I'm happy it's done and now I can focus on playing some good footy and to win some games with this club with the ultimate goal of winning a premiership."
In expressing his thoughts, the Sharks coach was of the belief the new Hynes contract was testament to his talent, work ethic and the prospect of even greater improvement into the future.
"This new contract is reward for Nicho's hard work, which has certainly paid off, but I have no doubt he's got more to come," Fitzgibbon said.
"His stature in the game is rising by the way he carries himself and his performances to date are in line with that. I'm looking forward to watching him develop and continue to improve and to Nicho performing at a consistently high level as a Shark into the future."
In making the transition from carrying out the fullback/utility role at his previous club, Hynes ha ssince developed into a quality half back and the on field general of a Sharks team that would finish second on the 2022 competition table.
Voted the Dally M Player of the Year, accumulating the highest points tally in the award's 43-year history, Hynes also claimed the Porter-Gallen Medal as the Sharks best from last season.
Still just 63 games into his NRL career, 27 of those at the Sharks with 36 matches for the Storm prior to that, and Hynes believes he can take his game to even greater heights in an area where he receives great support, alongside a talented playing group and under the tutelage of Fitzgibbon and the Club's coaching staff.
"Loyalty is a big value of mine and this club and Fitzy gave me an opportunity to be a starting player. This whole town, whole community has welcomed me and I can never picture putting on another jersey," Hynes said.
The signing of Hynes complements the recent retention of a number of the Sharks young stars, with the likes of Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Sione Katoa, along with youngsters Sam Stonestreet and Kade Dykes, who have recently signed contract extensions to remain at the Club long term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.