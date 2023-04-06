St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Nicho Hynes agrees to new long-term deal with Sharks

Updated April 6 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:30pm
Nicho Hynes with his 2022 Dally M Medal. Picture by John Veage
Nicho Hynes with his 2022 Dally M Medal. Picture by John Veage

In one of the most significant signing announcements in Sharks history, Nicho Hynes, the 2022 Dally M Medallist has extended his time at the Sharks in committing to a long-term contract extension.

