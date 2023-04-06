St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

ACTiv Elite Performers gear up for Annie the Musical

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 7 2023 - 6:00am
Annie the Musical is coming to Hurstville. Picture supplied
ACTiv Elite Performers is putting on Annie the Musical - and this time even the teachers are getting in on the act.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

