ACTiv Elite Performers is putting on Annie the Musical - and this time even the teachers are getting in on the act.
After 107 auditions there were many talent kids stepping up to the stage but no adults coming forward for the older roles.
Teacher Charisse Graber will step into the role of Miss Hannigan, the child-hating drunk who runs the orphanage. Another teacher Gabby is playing the angelic soprano and assistant to Oliver Warbucks. Oliver Warbucks is played by theatre veteran Ed Mafi.
Annie (Allee Reyolds, age 12) is an orphan and spends her days in an orphanage run by the bitter Miss Hannigan (Graber). Annie is taken in by billionaire 'Daddy Warbucks' (Mafi). Warbucks begins a search for Annie's birth parents and publicly offers them a reward for coming forward and claiming their child.
Featuring a cast of 70 talented singers, dancers and actors from Sydney, including many performers from ACTiv Elite Performers at Carlton.
The classic tale of Annie is a great night out for the family, with well-known songs including Tomorrow, Hard Knock Life, You're Never Fully Dressed without a Smile.
April 18 at 7pm; 19th at 7pm at Hurstville Entertainment Centre.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.