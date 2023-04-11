Work on the next stage of the Cronulla mall upgrade has come at a bad time for business owners.
Stage Two, from Purley Place to the Town Square (amphitheatre area), is due to start in late June and be completed by December, depending on the weather.
The work coincides with consumers tightening their belts due to interest rate rises and other cost of living pressures.
Several business owners have told the Leader they are pleased the mall is being upgraded, but hope people won't be deterred from visiting during the work.
Jason Bailey, the owner of the popular Kafenio cafe at the northern end, is also concerned about the loss of about 50 outdoor seats when the tent enclosure at the front is removed, with seating to be concentrated in the middle of the mall.
Tables and chairs will be provided under the cafe's awning.
"They are going more for design than what is good for business," he said.
Sutherland Shire Council says the upgrade will "provide a refreshed space that is comfortable, safe and inviting for people to shop, stroll, gather and meet".
The work will include new paving, seating, improved lighting, two new playgrounds and new trees.
Business access will be maintained at all times, as will pedestrian and emergency service access.
The upgrade of the Town Square (amphitheatre to Kingsway) is due to start in Winter 2024.
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic said the upgrade had been a long process - discussions began in 2016.
"I think, with all the changes around Cronulla, it will freshen up the area and enliven it," he said.
"The council has been engaging with business people and seeing what can be done to help them during the work.
"There are some workshops coming up and we are encouraging businesses to work together with the chamber. We are better as a group."
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said he had impressed on council staff "We need to work with businesses to do everything possible to minimise the impact". "Business owners have been asking for a long time when are we going to upgrade the mall," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
