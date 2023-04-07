St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sky lights up on stormy Good Friday, but worst of the activity bypasses the shire

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated April 8 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:45am
My Lightning Tracker recorded the path of the storm cell from Parramatta, with the intensity colour coded from yellow to red. Picture website
Sutherland Shire dodged a bullet on a stormy Good Friday.

