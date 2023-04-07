Sutherland Shire dodged a bullet on a stormy Good Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned mid-afternoon severe thunderstorms were approaching from the west.
But, while there the skies were alive with storm activity and heavy rain fell in some parts of the shire, the storm cell passed over Royal National Park and out to sea.
My Lightning Tracker recorded the path of the storm cell from Parramatta, with the intensity colour coded from yellow to red.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
