St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

School holiday program for children of all ages in Royal National Park

Updated April 8 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal National Park offers a range of school holiday activities. Picture NPWS
Royal National Park offers a range of school holiday activities. Picture NPWS

Royal National Park's school holiday program aims to "offer immersive experiences that encourage children to discover and enjoy the living world".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.