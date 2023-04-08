Royal National Park's school holiday program aims to "offer immersive experiences that encourage children to discover and enjoy the living world".
Programs are designed for children of all ages, as well as adults, with as team of Discovery Guides delivering education to inspire the next generation.
"Introduce your children to Australia's oldest national park, and the second oldest in the world," says the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
"In 1879, the Royal National Park (RNP) was designated a protected space in recognition of its beauty and diversity.
"Covering 15,000 hectares, the RNP encompasses a diverse range of habitats and is home to an impressive array of flora and fauna, including the Gymea Lily which is endemic to the Sydney Basin.
"Dharawal people are the Traditional Custodians of the Land within the RNP, and continue their deep connection to Country by practising their culture to this day."
The holiday program includes:
Beaches, Features and Creatures: Calling all parents and young eggs-plorers! With this specially designed Little Lyrebirds nature play program for children under 5yrs, learn how the Royal National Park plays an important role in protecting a diverse range of species and the places they live. We will learn about ocean and their different habitats, then get mucky as we search the beach for shells.
Bush to Beach: Join your National Parks and Wildlife Discovery Guides as we learn about the local ecosystems of Bonnie Vale. Discover the wide range of plants and animals who inhabit this environment and learn about their adaptive capabilities in a fun and enlightening way.
Get out into nature this April in the waters of Port Hacking and bring the family to Bonnie Vale picnic area in Royal National Park, near Bundeena, for a short hike around the pristine Cabbage Tree Basin.
Discover the historic Audley Valley, in the heart of the Royal National Park. Gain an understanding of the cultural heritage in the area which have helped shaped what we see today.
