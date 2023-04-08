What better place for a little girl to act the clown on her birthday than at the Cronulla Easter Show.
Two-year-old Aurora Green was among the thousands, who packed the mall for the event on Saturday.
After a slow start on Friday morning due to rain, the crowds arrived in the afternoon and again throughout Saturday when the weather was beautiful.
"I think, overall, it is a great success," said Leigh Achis, managing director of BD Productions, which has staged the event for the last 17 years.
"The stallholders, both food and merchandisers, are very happy, and the food shops and cafes in the mall to whom I have spoken say they are doing good business."
The show continues on Sunday and Monday from 10am to 4pm each day.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
