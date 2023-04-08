St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | After a slow start, thousands pack the mall for the Cronulla Easter Show

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:10pm, first published April 8 2023 - 7:43pm
The Cronulla Easter Show got off to a slow start due to rain on Friday morning, but once the sun came out it didn't take long for the crowds to arrive. Leader chief photographer John Veage captured some of the colour.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

