Woolooware Golf Day success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:00pm
Woolooware Golf Clubs John Stoffels(r) with Dave Lohman, Sid Guinane,Craig Boyle, John McMahon
Woolooware GC has now been running a Legacy Golf Day event almost from the creation of their first nine hole course in 1959 and, after the dramas of 2022 where there were three cancellations due to wet weather and then an unplayable golf course, the 2023 Woolooware Golf Club Legacy Day teed off with no such problems.

