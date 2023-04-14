Woolooware GC has now been running a Legacy Golf Day event almost from the creation of their first nine hole course in 1959 and, after the dramas of 2022 where there were three cancellations due to wet weather and then an unplayable golf course, the 2023 Woolooware Golf Club Legacy Day teed off with no such problems.
Legacy Golf Day Committee led by chairman John Stoffels said a big thank you to tournament sponsor John Hill and Pipe King Australia for their support of this and many other Sutherland Shire charities.
Other major sponsors Highland Property, Tynan Motors, Carlton Breweries, Drummond Golf, Sharks Leagues Club, St George Bank, JD's and many vouchers donors saw another big $40,000 raised for the Legacy cause.
"Legacy provides services to Australian families after their service and as I said last year we have now raised more than one million dollars for this great charity " Stoffels said at the cheque presentation.
