Easter service at Bexley Uniting Church

A combined Easter service was held yesterday for members of the Bexley Uniting Church and the Pyounggang Korean Congregation.
Bexley Uniting Church committee chairman Mikall Chong said the combined service was attended by more than 90 people and was followed by a sumptuous Korean banquet.
The church on Gladstone Street recently amalgamated with the Korean Uniting Church from South Hurstville which has brought a new life and energy to the combined congregation.
The combined Bexley congregation will then be participating in a Christian Alliance Easter Celebration at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, 22 April which is open to all churches across the region including Catholics, Orthodox and Protestant.
The day will have performances from various denominations, cultures and ethnicities. Everyone is welcome.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
