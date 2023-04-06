Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Join Georges River Council Seniors Advisory Committee

Our senior citizens are an important part of our community, a group we respect for their hard work, wisdom and contribution to Georges River and its people over time.
In order for us to take care and better serve our seniors, Council is now looking for new members to join its Seniors Advisory Committee.
The main role of the Seniors Advisory Committee is to provide Council with advice on the needs and priorities of seniors. The committee will promote collaboration and engagement of seniors and seniors' organisations.
Council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for up to 15 individuals or community organisations to represent local seniors and provide advice and expertise on their issues.
To apply you must live, work or engage with services in the area, be a senior or have lived experience as a carer or have skills and experience working with senior populations - or represent a local aged care service or organisation that works with seniors.
Seniors are commonly defined as individuals aged 55 years old and over, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 45 years old and over.
Those chosen will serve a period of two years (limited to no more than two terms).
Members can expect to be part of quarterly meetings to discuss projects, achievements, and future directions.
Applications for EOI will close on 10 May. If you are interested in applying to be part of this important committee, I encourage you to visit our Your Say page.
