Vote for Bayside

Bayside Council has received three nominations in the National Awards for Local Government.
Voting is open to the public for the awards which celebrate local government achievements in Australia.
The awards highlight initiatives implemented by local governments that are innovative, make a difference to their local communities, display excellence, and have outcomes that are replicable across the country.
Bayside Council is nominated for three awards and voting closes on 14 April, 2023.
These are for its Career Starter Bayside Graduate Program, the Bayside Council Domestic Violence Action Plan, and for Waste Management.
The public and vote on the council's nominations by clicking on:
