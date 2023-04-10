Ramadan returns to Rockdale

The flavours of Ramadan return to Bayside on Saturday, 15 April when Bayside Council will close Walz Street Rockdale for a street celebration.
The family-friendly night food market will be an opportunity to share the spirit of Ramadan with live entertainment and halal food vendors operating from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.
"I hope to see residents from across Bayside sharing the hospitality and food, and celebrating our diverse community," Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Bayside Council recommends travelling to the event by public transport. Rockdale Station and bus stops are adjacent to Walz Street.
Alternatively, it is a short walk from York Street and Market Street carparks.
Special Event Clearways and Road Closures will be in place.
