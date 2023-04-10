St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Ramadan returns to Rockdale

April 11 2023 - 8:30am
The Ramadan night market returns to Rockdale this weekend.
The flavours of Ramadan return to Bayside on Saturday, 15 April when Bayside Council will close Walz Street Rockdale for a street celebration.

