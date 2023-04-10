Man charged with alleged stabbing at Kogarah

A man will appear in court following the alleged stabbing of a man in Kogarah yesterday.
Officers from St George Police Area Command were called to the rear carpark of a business on the Princes Highway at Kogarah about 11.40am (Monday 10 April 2023) and found a man suffering a stab wound to his abdomen.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in an serious but stable condition.
Police have been told the injured man is an employee at a food business.
Officers from St George Police Area Command spoke to a 19-year-old man at the scene before he was arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station.
A crime scene was established, which is being examined by specialist forensic police, and an investigation into the incident commenced.
Following inquiries, detectives charged the man with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court tomorrow (Tuesday 11 April 2023).
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.